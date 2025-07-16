Computer maker Lenovo and the National Institutes of Health say they’re laying off employees in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park and across the country.

A spokesperson for Lenovo said the announcement is part of a 3% layoff of full-time U.S.-based employees.

The company did not say how many employees would be laid off at its headquarters in Research Triangle Park.

“We are currently making strategic reductions in some parts of our North America business and will continue to invest and focus on initiatives that accelerate the growth and the overall transformation of the company,“ David Hamilton, director of communications at Lenovo U.S., said.

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court ruling allowing increased federal cuts, the NIH said the agency is moving forward with layoffs as part of the Trump administration’s budget reduction plan.

North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park is a major technology and research center between Raleigh and Durham.