TAMPA — La Segunda Bakery and Cafe is celebrating 110 years in business this weekend, with specials on espresso shots and its famous Cuban bread.

What You Need To Know La Seguna Bakery got its start in Ybor City in 1915, and is now on its fourth generation of owners



It has four locations across Tampa, including its flagship bakery on N. 15th Street in Ybor City



Customers can enjoy a half-loaf of Cuban bread for $1.10, and espresso shots for $1.10 Friday and this weekend

Customers can enjoy a half-loaf of Cuban bread for $1.10, and espresso shots for $1.10 Friday and this weekend.

La Seguna Bakery got its start in Ybor City in 1915 and is now on its fourth generation of owners.

Copeland More is La Segunda’s current owner and says the bakery’s secret to success is the community that has supported it for more than a century.

“We love being here and we love the people around, especially in this neighborhood," More said. "It’s great seeing people who visited the bakery when they were young and they come back and bring their grandkids or their family members, so it’s a real special thing to be a part of the Tampa Bay community.”

La Segunda Bakery has four locations across Tampa, including its flagship bakery on N. 15th Street in Ybor City.

For more information on hours and specials, click here.