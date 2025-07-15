GREEN BAY, Wis. — Eric Wagner at Sanctuary Tattoo Studio in downtown Green Bay is working on some of his flash sheets, offering potential customers a look at his work.

So far this year, he said he’s seeing more clients.

“I do a lot of pre-made designs… designs I come up with off the top of my head,” Wagner said in an office area of the studio. “It gives the viewers ideas of what I can potentially do with an idea.”

Wagner and his artists are mindful of their customers' budget. He said he will work within it to provide art they are proud of.

“With the economy being the way it is, that’s something we can’t help. With tattoos, it’s more of a luxury,” Wagner said. “With that being said, we really focus on the experience and the quality of the tattoo.”

Looming tariffs and nagging inflation continue to hang over many businesses, though at a much lower rate than a few years ago.

After several months of declines, the government said Tuesday that inflation bumped up to 2.7% year-over-year in June. It was at 2.4% in May.

Also Tuesday, the Greater Green Bay Chamber launched a new brand.

It’s aimed at highlighting the role of the organization, from economic development to helping businesses find and keep employees.

President and CEO Laurie Radke said the area’s economy is holding firm.

“We’re very fortunate, here in greater Green Bay, when we think of our super-sector in manufacturing and the stability that provides," she said. “I’m hearing we’re still growing. It’s a calculated growth. We are one of the few counties that still has net gain from population.”

Radke said retail also continues to add new businesses, with an emphasis on boutique and specialities.

“I don’t see anything slowing. I think our businesses want more certainty,” she said. “We’ve adapted. There is no guarantee. There is no certainty, so it’s continuing to move forward, drive forward, continue business growth. People are still hiring and we’re still looking for talent. We’re still serving like we did a year ago.”

Wagner said this spring’s NFL Draft was a boon to the two-year-old business.

“Facebook, Instagram, that can only go so far. What really helps people get an idea of what we do is experience, self-experience,” he said. “People come in here. They get something awesome and they they go tell their friends. Then those friends will tell their friends.”