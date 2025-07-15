ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A new ownership deal for the Tampa Bay Rays is reportedly moving forward.
That's according to a report from The Athletic.
Current Rays owner Stu Sternberg could finalize a deal to sell the team as soon as September. The deal is reportedly worth about $1.7 billion.
The team would be purchased by a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski, who is expected to keep the team in Tampa Bay.
According to The Athletic, new ownership would prefer a stadium be built in Tampa.
The report attributed the update to a person briefed on the process, but was not authorized to speak publicly.
The Rays have not commented on the timeline of the sale. The Rays said last month that they were in exclusive talks with Zalupski's group.
The sale would require the approval of 75 percent of MLB team owners.
Sternberg bought the Rays for $200 million in 2004.