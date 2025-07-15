MAITLAND, Fla. — The city of Maitland is moving forward to build a new library after the city council voted unanimously Monday night to approve designs and development phases by HBM Architects and Interior Design developers.

Maitland Public Library Director Stacie Larson said as the city has grown in population, so has the need to create more space.

“We really need this new library because Maitland has grown quite a lot and especially in the last 10 years, and we’ve also outgrown the space within the library. We don’t have room to add new materials, new kinds of materials to the collection. We also don’t have a meeting room space for all the programs that we want to offer,” Larson said.

The new building will have a program room for children’s activities and meeting rooms for adult activities, among other features, Larson said.

“So, we are all very enthusiastic about (what) the future of the new library brings and just the variety that we’re going to be able to offer the community,” Larson said. “The next steps, the architects will be moving into doing construction drawings. That’s the blueprints and organizing things. We are already in the process of choosing interiors and furnishings, working on metal, already on the interior, and then they’ll be able to put it out for bid, probably in the new year.”

HBM Architects and Interior Design has until January to finish and present its construction documents of the proposed library build. The city council said between January and April 2026 will be the bidding period, and developers will aim to begin construction in April 2026.

Community members, like Vivian Viteri, are excited about the new library. Viteri is the owner of Maitland Chocolate Factory, and she is a mom to two young children who frequently visit the library.

“We go, like, sometimes twice a week. We try to go more often. I have a daughter and she’s 10 years old, and she loves to read and sometimes we go and get something else for her,“ she said.

“Well, as a mom, I like the idea of rebuilding that they’re going to do. It’s really nice. I saw it on the website. Then also, as a business owner, I think that’s going to bring us more customers to the area, to the Maitland area.”