FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A new round of funding is available for businesses located in the village of Fairport for exterior improvements. Fairport wants to boost its curb appeal with a matching grant program available for eligible businesses.

Matching grants up to $10,000 are available for improvements to business signage, windows, exterior paint, lighting, awnings and handicap accessibility.

Fairport Office of Community & Economic Development helps put this facade program together for Fairport village businesses. The goal is to help keep Fairport's commercial corridor attractive.

"Some of the great things about the village of Fairport are that it is always looking to maintain our historic charm and character, but invest in the things that keep it fresh and modern and vibrant and inviting for folks,” said Johnna McCooey, executive director of Fairport Office & Community Development.

Since 2023, this incentive program has awarded $130,000 to 15 Fairport businesses.

"We try to give back to the village and create programs that can help businesses and property owners invest in their properties and invest in the character of Fairport. Another important piece about this grant is that it also serves to improve accessibility within the village. So, this grant is a reimbursable grant, but if you are doing improvements that improve accessibility, your reimbursement can be up to 90% of that $10,000."

Landlords, developers and commercial property owners can apply online at fairportoced.org.