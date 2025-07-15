KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Downtown Kissimmee business owners will find out Tuesday night if they’ll need to purchase an additional permit to serve alcohol past midnight.

What You Need To Know Kissimmee's City Commission will vote Tuesday night for the second and final time on whether downtown businesses will need to purchase an after-midnight alcohol sales permit



The ordinance would require establishments to purchase the annual $250 permit to serve alcohol past midnight



If commissioners approve the proposal, it would take effect Oct. 1, 2025



Several business owners have spoken out against the ordinance, saying it limits them. Other community members call it necessary, citing reports of noise complaints, illegal alcohol sales and over-occupancy issues

The Kissimmee City Commission will vote on this ordinance, weighing whether to approve an alcohol sales permit requirement after midnight, and if it will be a better way to regulate alcohol purchases.

“It’ll definitely impact our business, but we also want to be good stewards and good neighbors, and I think part of the responsibility is that we are all kind of in this together,” Mayor Jackie Espinosa said. “As soon as we can come to that point where we all realize that it affects everyone, again, if we could just follow the rules, none of this would be happening.”

Espinosa and her husband own Matador Tacos and Tapas Bar in downtown Kissimmee. They would be one of several impacted locations if the ordinance passes.

“What the merchants wanted, what the restaurants wanted, was to stay open till 2 a.m., and that’s exactly what we did,” she said. “So, we listened. We heard them, but from 12 to 2, there will be tighter guidelines. We have to. It’s simple. Just follow the rules.”

The commission voted 4-1 in support of implementing the alcohol sales permit during their last meeting on July 1. Commissioner Janette Martinez was the only commissioner who voted against it.

“With this ordinance, I do want to see stricter policies. I do want to see more accountability, but again, bringing the opportunity for our stakeholders to come to the table so we can discuss different options and see where we can go from there,” Martinez said during the meeting.

Espinosa calls the ordinance necessary, citing noise complaints, illegal alcohol sales, and other areas of concern in the past. She said during the July 1 meeting that this has been an issue “for years.”

“But the fact is that there are liquor sales after hours. There are noise complaints that are at a point where we have to pay attention, and our city continues to grow. With the new developments that are coming in, we want to make sure they come into a healthy environment, where now we’re not battling them as well,” Espinosa said. “They want to stay, open till 2 a.m. We don’t have a problem with that. We didn’t cut back the hours. What we’re controlling at this point is the way that it’s enforced. Now, code enforcement doesn’t have to step in. KPD police department could step in.”

If passed Tuesday night, this ordinance would take effect on Oct. 1, 2025.