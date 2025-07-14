More women are making the cut — literally — in one of America’s fastest-growing small business sectors.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, women-owned businesses now make up nearly 40% of all U.S. enterprises. One industry proving especially welcoming and resilient is beauty and barbering.

What You Need To Know Women now make up 30% of the barber workforce nationwide, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Barbering is one of the most resilient and entrepreneur-friendly trades in the U.S.

New York State barber academies report full classes and waitlists as demand for barbers surges

Once seen as a male-dominated trade, barbering is quickly evolving. Across New York, women like Celeste Rogers and Nailah Lacey are proving they’re ready to shape both hair and the future.

“I don’t usually stay within the lines really,” said Rogers, a student at Saving Face Barber Academy. “I do like to get out of my comfort zone, and I finally am doing that.”

Rogers is transitioning from her job in the service industry to picking up the clippers and building a business. She spent over a year researching barber schools before enrolling, drawn by the independence and creative freedom the trade offers.

At Saving Face Barber Academy, Director Taylor Horsman says each chair represents a business.

“We’ve all been on that side of rooms and having to be financially responsible, getting your taxes done properly,” she said.

Women are increasingly finding success in the field. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that women now make up 30% of the barber workforce, a number that continues to grow.

“When I saw that people liked it and it was in demand, I knew this was something I wanted to try out,” said Nailah Lacey, another student in the program.

The profession is not only expanding in diversity, but also in services. In recent years, New York’s barber license has been updated to include chemical services like coloring and perming, offering even more creative opportunity.

“The barbering industry is growing 30% pretty rapidly compared to lots of other job markets,” said Horsman. “You only need about 150 clients as an individual to be a very successful barber.”

That growth is creating real demand. Horsman says their New York schools are already seeing waitlists for the rest of the year, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.