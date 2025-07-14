ORLANDO, Fla. — A century-old roller coaster company from the Netherlands is making a new home in Central Florida, and leaders say the move is helping push Orlando closer to its long-term innovation goals.

Vice President of Marketing and Sales Ricardo Etges shared the history of Vekoma, a global ride manufacturer that specializes in designing roller coasters and attractions for theme parks around the world.

“Vekoma Rides is a company based out of the Netherlands. We are turning 100-years-old next year, actually. And we specialize in designing and producing rides and attractions for the theme park industry.”

Etges said working with coasters was never his original plan, but once he entered the theme park industry more than a decade ago, he never left.

“I’ve always had a passion for theme parks, but it just happened, you know? I was fortunate enough to start in this industry 13 years ago. Usually we say once you start working in theme parks, you never leave.”

Now, Vekoma is expanding its presence in the U.S., opening its Vekoma Rides Americas headquarters in downtown Orlando last year. And the company does call it "Americas headquarters".

“Orlando is the theme park hub in the world. So it was a natural destination for us,” Etges said.

The Orlando Economic Partnership helped support the move. The organization is currently leading “Project 2045,” a regional initiative aimed at transforming Orlando into a top 10 innovation hub in the country by the year 2045.

“This recent project with Vekoma Rides is a good example of a technology company that’s associated with our hospitality and tourism economy,” said Tim Giuliani, president and CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership.

City leaders, including Mayor Buddy Dyer, say Vekoma’s expansion helps reinforce Orlando’s broader economic goals.

“So it makes sense that in addition to being a hub for visitation, we ought to be a hub for entrepreneurs and innovation,” Dyer said.

Etges says choosing Orlando wasn’t just about geography, it was also about people.

“You don’t have anywhere else in the world, a place where you have so many skilled professionals with the experience and expertise in theme parks,” he said.

And for him, the move was just as personal as it was professional.

“I have two young kids, so we have a lot to do on the weekends; going to theme parks and enjoying the offerings here. I feel like it’s a great city. You have everything that you need here. The quality of life is extremely good.”

Inside Vekoma’s Orlando office, renderings of past and present projects line the walls.

Etges says the company plans to keep growing, taking on new coaster projects, hiring more local talent, and continuing to support the parks that make Orlando a global destination.