WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A brand-new housing development is coming soon to Hernando County.

It’s called Sandal Key and will be the county’s first lagoon community. These types of communities are a growing trend. But not all residents are on-board with this new development.

“Six months after construction starts, my house is sinking and there’s cracks forming. This starts sinking,” Tim Collins said.

From the backyard of his Weeki Wachee home, Collins has a full-view of construction next door. Construction of the new Sandal Key development. Which, he says, is causing issues on his own property.

“(I was) told that we wouldn’t see anything, we wouldn’t see any of the development, we wouldn’t hear anything, not to worry,” said Collins. “The lagoon was going to be a quarter mile away and now, it’s pretty clear I can see development.”

Collins has been living at his current home for five years now. A move that was spurred by other development happening at his previous home. The work that’s being done behind his house has blown sand into his pool. And cracks have formed in walls.

“It starts here,” says Collins, while pointing to a crack in the side of his home. “I’ve painted over it. It comes down through here, right through these bricks all the way down to the ground.”

And Collins is not the only one.

“The vibrations in the house are tremendous,” says Jeannie Galbo, who lives next door to Collins. “I can’t even call it a vibration, really. I would describe it as like a tremor, like an earthquake-like tremor.”

Galbo says her home already witnessed a sinkhole, which opened after her home was built. She fears there may be more to come.

“It’s a constant concern that one of these sinkholes that are under our homes, that are here now and that we’re seeing evidence of, will actually collapse in and cause even major damage to our homes or worse,” said Galbo. “We’ve seen stories where actual sinkholes have collapsed and homes have fallen in and I’d be lying if I tell you it wasn’t a concern of mine here.”

At Hernando County’s Development Services Department, Omar DePablo says proper planning has been done.

“There’s a misconception that sometimes the county will allow things and it seems to the citizens like they’re getting away with something,” said DePablo. “I know I’ve worked on the other side of the desk before coming to the county. I worked in the private sector so I understand where the developers are coming from, but I also understand what my current position is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens and make every project viable.”

With construction already started, Collins and Galbo agree more should be done for surroundings. Collins says his insurance will cover damages, but time may run out before they become too much to handle.

“The insurance company said, ‘yes, we will pay and you have a legitimate claim.’ However, we can see that this is going to go on for years,” Collins said.

Hoping he’s not forced to move again in that time.

Sandal Key is set on 872 acres of land. It’s expected to house more than 3,000 homes. Construction is expected to take place over the course of two years.