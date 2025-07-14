Daimler Truck North America, LLC plant to lay off almost 600 people in Gaston County, according to a notice from the company. Daimler notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce of the layoffs on Friday.

The layoffs impact both front office and manufacturing workers. Most workers affected by the announcement will be 445 truck assemblers, followed by material handlers, painters and CTS Technicians.

The office impact included around 20 supervisors, engineers, procurement workers and more.

Workers have their job until Friday, July 18, but will receive their regular pay until Sept. 9 of this year, according to documents.

Daimler Truck North America, LLC, based in Portland, Oregon, said the layoffs are because of fewer orders and slower production at the plant. Though they are unsure right now, they hope the mass layoff is temporary.

The factory is just west of Charlotte in Mt. Holly, North Carolina.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Daimler for comment but has yet to hear back.

Daimler Truck, their parent company based out of Germany, is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers with 40 plants and 100,000 employees worldwide.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, or WARN, requires companies to notify the state when they’re about to lay off a certain amount of their workers.