ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein officially kicked off a statewide "Rediscover the Unforgettable" tourism campaign at Asheville Regional Airport, spotlighting businesses rebounding from Helene.

All week long, the governor and first lady are visiting tourist attractions and popular family venues across the western North Carolina area.

What You Need To Know North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein officially kicked off a new tourism push



The initiative is called "Rediscover the Unforgettable"



The governor hopes this new push motivates more people to make their way to businesses and attractions across the mountain areas

The campaign aims to spotlight local attractions, restaurants and small businesses hit hard by the disaster.

“Whether it's unforgettable landscapes, adventures, food, crafts, western North Carolina has so many incredible things to offer people,” Stein said. “We want to remind the people of WNC that we are here with them as they rebuild and come back.”

So far, the governor says they’ve visited areas like Catawba Falls, Old Fort and the River Arts District in Asheville.

“It’s been incredibly uplifting. Yes, there are places still working hard to come back. But so many places have their doors wide open, and it’s up to us to enter those doors and bring our commerce to western North Carolina,” Stein said.

Despite the challenges from Helene, tourism continues to be a booming industry in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce reported in 2024 that travelers spent over $36.7 billion, a noticeable increase from the previous year’s record of $35.6 billion.

But several businesses across the mountain areas were still feeling some economic pains.

Months back, Explore Asheville estimated around $584 million in revenue loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to impacts from Helene. The preliminary estimates reflect visitor economy losses for businesses like restaurants, breweries, lodging and entertainment companies.

With more companies back open and summer season in full swing, Stein hopes this initiative encourages more North Carolinians and tourists to make their way to the mountain areas.

“Come here, you will have a fantastic time,” Stein said.

Stein added, launching the "Rediscover the Unforgettable" initiative at the airport is symbolic.

AVL is celebrating not only new upgrades for passengers, but a consistent flow of travelers coming through the airport.

The governor said Asheville Regional is the third busiest airport in the state behind Raleigh and Charlotte, welcoming around 2 million passengers each year.

“It opens WNC to the entire country, frankly, to the entire world,” Stein said. “Western North Carolina is open for business.”