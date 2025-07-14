The Niagara Falls community is devastated after a city staple caught fire over the weekend.
Niagara Falls Fire Department officials say they were called to Michael's Restaurant on Pine Avenue Saturday night.
Once on scene, firefighters saw smoke and flames in the back of the building. The fire was later put out.
Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, but officials say they are OK.
In a statement, Michael's restaurant owners say they are taking time to process everything. They add that patience and understanding is appreciated while their staff navigates the emotional days ahead.