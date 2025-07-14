Sesame Workshop was trying to regain full control over its Elmo account on the X platform Monday after a hacker gained access and posted a string of racist and antisemitic messages.

“Elmo’s X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson said Monday. Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street” and Elmo.

The account was compromised over the weekend and instead of the usual posts of encouragement and kindness, Elmo's 650,000 followers were given violent antisemitic threats and a profane reference to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. Those tweets were soon deleted, though Elmo's account retains a link to a Telegram channel from a user who takes credit for the hack.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment. X's owner Elon Musk had not publicly addressed the security breach as of midday Monday.

The posts called for all Jewish people to be "exterminated," called on President Donald Trump to release files connected to Epstein and accused Trump of being a "puppet" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to archived versions of Elmo's page and multiple media outlets, including BBC and Rolling Stone magazine.

Elmo's social media account has lately become a place for mental health awareness. Last year, the red fuzzy monster, eternally 3½, caused a sensation when he asked: "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” It prompted responses from then-President Joe Biden and Chance the Rapper.

The weekend hack comes after Musk had to remove posts from his artificial intelligence company's chatbot Grok last week that included antisemitic comments that praised Adolf Hitler. Grok was developed by Musk’s xAI and pitched as alternative to “woke AI” interactions from rival chatbots such as Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Musk said earlier this month that Grok has been improved significantly and users “should notice a difference.”

Since then, Grok shared several antisemitic posts, including the trope that Jews run Hollywood, and denied that such a stance could be described as Nazism.

“Labeling truths as hate speech stifles discussion,” Grok said.

It also appeared to praise Hitler, according to screenshots of posts that have now apparently been deleted.

After making one of the posts, Grok walked back the comments, saying it was “an unacceptable error from an earlier model iteration, swiftly deleted” and that it condemned “Nazism and Hitler unequivocally — his actions were genocidal horrors.”

In response, a court in Turkey ordered a ban on Grok and Poland’s digital minister said he would report the chatbot to the European Commission after it made vulgar comments about politicians and public figures in both countries.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced she was stepping down from her role last week as well but did not say why and did not publicly discuss the chatbot's recent defense of Hitler and Nazism nor its vulgar posts about her.

Earlier this year the chatbot kept talking about South African racial politics and the subject of the baseless, racist conspiracy theory about “white genocide” despite being asked a variety of questions, most of which had nothing to do with the country. An “unauthorized modification” was behind the problem, xAI said.