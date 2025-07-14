OSHJOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh and surrounding communities are a week away from seeing thousands of people at EAA AirVenture.

What You Need To Know EAA AirVenture starts July 21 in Oshkosh and runs all week. Close to 700,000 people attend the event





Additionally, Green Bay Packers Training Camp starts July 23, with the annual Packers shareholders meeting taking place July 25





All of that is followed up by Mile of Music in Appleton, starting July 31

Anna Murphy-Pociask of Discover Oshkosh said the week-long airshow and convention is one of the marquee events in the region each summer.

“This is one of our busiest times of year and it’s the best time of year. People are so excited and so happy to be here. It’s a high-energy time,” she said. “The small town feel but the big energy vibes here. It’s really fun.”

“People branch out all over Oshkosh and all over Winnebago County. People are traveling to the local restaurants all across Oshkosh. People are getting gas, going grocery shopping and getting new clothes for the event," Murphy-Pociask said.



Downtown Oshkosh businesses, such as House of Heroes Comics, see some additional business from AirVenture and other large-scale events in the area.

“They want to venture out into town and see all the cool stuff downtown Oshkosh has to offer and just the city in general here,” said House of Heroes Comics manager Tripper Pech. “We’ll get a couple customers pop in to see what we have and what kind of cool stuff we’ve gotten in.”

He said the amount of bonus foot traffic changes.

“It really just depends on the year who is coming; what’s the attraction at EAA,” Pech said. “It brings a different crowd every year for it.”

State figures indicated Winnebago County saw direct visitor spending increase of more than 4% last year, rising from $288 million in 2023 to $299.9 million in 2024.

“We’re looking to continue to improve and increase those numbers year over year,” Murphy-Pociask said. “We’ve been seeing that. People have been continuing to come back and spread the word.”