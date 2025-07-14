MELBOURNE, Fla. — After a decade of entertaining, the Brevard Renaissance Fair is leaving the county.

The move comes after the fair decided to move to a new venue this year. Organizers say the nonprofit couldn’t come to an agreement with the city of Melbourne.

They say they were denied a request for an exemption to work through zoning issues and more, and in the end, they say there were too many hurdles to stay in the county.

It’s a mixed bag of emotions for Peter Moolhuizen.

“Pretty good, pretty nervous, actually I feel more relaxed,” he said about the move.

For 10 years, he and his team have put on the fair every January through February. Nine of them were at Wickham Park in Melbourne. Then, it moved to the new Castle Park down the road in 2025.

But after issues with the city and county government over zoning and construction issues, he came to a crossroads.

“It’s been a real challenge for us, and I think at the last meeting of the city of Melbourne, when our request for an exemption was tabled for the third time, I think our decision was made, we couldn’t wait any longer,” says Moolhuizen.

Moolhuizen says they weren’t about to throw good money after bad without a commitment from the city.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey responded via social media, saying he’s sad to see the fair leave the county-owned property. He said per Florida code statutes, the fair hasn’t turned in the required engineering specs for the castle wall that was built.

The mayor adds the fair also hasn’t paid the $25,000 event fee.

The Brevard Tourism Development Council has given the city a more than $2 million dollar grant for the city to purchase the land, with the intent of putting in an outdoor event space and new fire training facility.

Moolhuizen is disappointed but remains positive.

“We entertained thousands of people every year, and now we’re going to go to someplace different, bigger and better,” he said.

The new fair location will be announced in a couple weeks, but fair officials say it will be close to Brevard.

A 15-year lease has already been signed.