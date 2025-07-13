LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many industries, President Donald Trump’s tariffs are affecting coffee prices. From April to May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that prices for roasted coffee increased by 1.8%.

Earlier this month, Trump announced a potential tariff of 50% on goods from Brazil, which would include coffee. While that hasn’t gone into effect just yet, tariffs levied against other nations that export coffee to the U.S. are in effect.

Tar Molla, owner of Abol Cafe in Louisville, said he’s adjusting to the fluctuations.

“When you talk about coffee, you talk about Ethiopia; Ethiopia is the origin of coffee,” Molla said. “We are trying our best to make it work and not to increase the [price] cup of coffee or the bean we sell.”

“We have to manage it and absorb the price in a way to diversify our services and make it work.”

In April, Trump announced a 10% on Ethiopia. However, Molla said he’s affected by other countries, too, because it’s not just about coffee. It’s the ancillary products as well.

“The coffee is imported,” he said. “We buy it locally, but the local vendor, our local American vendor, they source and they partner with [a country] overseas; most likely, it should be China or Vietnam or anywhere in Asia.”

“This directly affects us. We increase the price, for that matter.”

To get ahead, he runs into another issue.

“We can’t also stock because we don’t have the capacity, the logistics and everything or even the money,” Molla said.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, American Action Forum president and former chief economist from the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said he thinks as the world gets used to the existence of Trump’s tariffs, the shock will go down.

“Now it’s more the slow and deepening impact of having these tariffs embedded in the U.S. supply chains, and consumers’ decisions,” Holtz-Eakin said.

Molla said this means it’s time to get creative while putting his customers first, such as the use of a mobile coffee truck.

Abol Cafe has served the Louisville area since 2020.