SHAWANO, Wis. — Cari Kretschmann opened Simply Sassy in a new downtown Shawano location about a year ago.

What You Need To Know Direct visitor spending in Wisconsin was up 3.5% last year to $16.3 billion Anecdotally, some Shawano businesses say business looks as strong this summer as it did in 2024 Statewide, tourism had a record-setting $25.8 billion total economic impact in 2024

Kretschmann said she made the move after several years of running it from her home and at a local business collective.

She said tourism is a big part of her business and the surrounding businesses.

“A lot of times in the summertime it’s locals, but a lot of times it is the vacationers coming up and visiting on the lake,” Kretschmann said.

Nearby Shawano Lake is a major draw in the area. Downtown Shawano has found its own niche, too.

“It’s just such a destination for people to come. They’re finding that it’s like a little big town,” Kretschmann said. “It’s big enough that there’s a lot of stuff here but still small enough where you’re getting that hometown, cabin-y, feel.”

According to state figures, Shawano County saw a 1.5% increase in direct visitor spending to $77.6 million in 2024. Most counties across Wisconsin saw increases last year.

Kathy Renner of West Bend brings anywhere from a dozen to 50 family and friends to Shawano County Park each year to camp.

They spend money locally on things like rounds of golf to local breweries, wineries and for essentials.

“Just little groceries that we would need,” she said. “Beer when we run out. Ice.”

This year, Renner and her husband plan to spend weeks camping around the state.

“There are so many little towns that have interesting histories to them,” she said. “We’ll stop and do museums. We always go shopping in the little towns just to see what’s there. We’ve found some interesting artwork and it’s just nice to stay in the state of Wisconsin.”

Nice summer weather is a bonus for campers and for businesses such as Simply Sassy. But even less-than-stellar days have their plus side.

“Rainy days can still be some of my busiest days,” Kretschmann said. “Rain or shine, people are making their way here.”