TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is giving a sneak peek Friday of its newest construction project, the Red Curbside Express Lanes.
The Blue Side Express Curbside has been open at TPA for more than two years, and airport officials said in that time, around half of all passengers have taken advantage of the faster way through the airport.
Express curbside allows passengers without checked bags to avoid the ticketing line and baggage check, instead using a different entrance on the third floor of the airport to walk directly to the land-side terminal gates.
Airport officials said the Red Express Curbside lanes will be open by mid-August, and offer passengers the same service as the blue side.
“This allows people who do not need to access baggage claim when they are coming home, or the ticketing level when they are leaving, it’s a separate entrance that they can drive up to and get dropped off or picked up without having to go through all those crowds,” said TPA Senior Manager of Communications Joshua Gillin.
The next big project happening at Tampa International will be the new Airside D Terminal. Public meetings are set to begin soon as the airport works toward finalizing construction plans.
For more information on Terminal D plans, visit here https://www.tampaairport.com/business/airside-d