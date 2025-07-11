TAMPA, Fla. — A University Area neighborhood is getting a fresh start, thanks to a new owner.

Formerly known as the Holly Court Apartments, the ‘Olive Apartments’ and its residents celebrated their community tonight.

The area has had issues in the past, from tenants being displaced due to the property’s well water system to some even receiving eviction notices.

Those behind the event say it’s a step toward transforming Tampa’s University Area. They also they are on a mission of restoring safety and pride to residents within this growing community.

“(It) shows what this community can be, not just where we’re at,” says owner Mark Oliver.

Situated in the University Area of Tampa, stands an apartment complex that is giving back to its residents. All under the watchful eye of owner Mark Oliver.

“We just purchased this 33-unit apartment complex less than three weeks ago and our foundation wanted to showcase not just to the apartment complex, but the entire community and how much we appreciate them,” said Oliver.

Oliver has history with the area, having played football at the University of South Florida just down the road. He also lived in the community during that time, having a personal connection to its neighbors.

“I didn’t come from the highest end- I came from handouts,” says Oliver. “People believing in me, people giving me a chance, giving me an opportunity that I took advantage of. And a lot of times that’s all we need- is that one person who believe in you. That one person to give you a chance, that one person to say, ‘Hey, you can do this and this is the way, right?’ and that’s what we want to do here.”

It’s also offering a new opportunity for residents, like Nichole Williams. Who says she moved in to the apartments back in February.

“It warms my heart,” she says. “I came from that and so I feel like giving back. It means a lot to everybody else who can’t really afford things.”

Since moving into the complex, Williams says she’s been able to connect with fellow residents. Even having new opportunities for both her and her children.

“It actually made my life much easier,” said Williams. “And my kids got in a lot of things over here in sports wise and community wise. I also have as well. They have a lot of opportunities for kids to make a better them and make a better community.”

“I love Tampa Bay, I love what we’re doing here,” said Oliver. “I love this community and I look forward to being a part and watching it grow and continue to grow.”

Oliver went on to say that they have added live-feed security cameras throughout the apartment complex. They have also built fencing surrounding the entire property. Oliver says they have also worked with the Tampa Police Department and hopes to continue doing so in the future.