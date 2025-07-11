ORLANDO, Fla. — After more than 50 years, Florida businesses will see significant tax relief starting in October.

Businesses leasing commercial space will no longer be required to pay state or local sales tax on rent.

For many area businesses, this could mean thousands in savings every year.

When it comes to high-end audio and video equipment, Bang & Olufsen’s store owner Tony Zumbo is the man that hooks people up.

“It’s a custom made 100-year-old company. It’s well known through the 80s and the 90s. And we’re bringing it back to Winter Park. We’ve been here for two years,” said Zumbo.

It is high-fidelity gear that fanatics across Florida clamor for.

Zumbo spends thousands each month for his prime Winter Park location.

He also pays tax on that rent, but that tax will soon disappear.

“We’re in five figures. So, we would look to be saving maybe $5,000 a year just in taxes,” he said.

The governor and legislature eliminated taxes on all commercial property leases across Florida earlier this year.

“The legislature was arguing over the surplus of money and how to give it back to the communities. And this is one of the ways that benefits the community,” said Zumbo.

HB 7031 goes into effect starting Oct. 1 and some area agents believe this is going to have a positive impact on the commercial real estate market.

“I feel that it helps to level the playing field and make Florida even more pro-business,” said Amy Calandrino of Beyond Commercial.

Florida is the only state still taxing commercial leases. The change is expected to generate billions in annual savings statewide for tenants.

Calandrino says renters should have leases updated.

“If you’re a tenant, make sure your landlord knows that you pay the appropriate amount to them, and you aren’t overpaying. Moving forward past Oct. 1,” she said.

Orlando Pharmacy owner Craig Sicinski welcomes the tax cut. For 60 years, the pharmacy has been a staple in downtown Orlando.

He knows from experience that most taxes never go away.

“I’m all about lowering taxes in general, whether I’m a private citizen or a small business owner, which I’m both,” said Sicinski.

He believes the tax cut will make Florida more attractive for business.

“Anybody in business, anybody considering starting Florida, has become more competitive now and probably will attract new businesses from out of state,” Sicinski.

The pharmacy owner is now planning to move his retail location to College Park.

Short-term rentals, less than six months, boat slips, parking facilities and self-storage units remain taxable.