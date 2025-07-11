TAMPA, Fla. -- Brightline is looking to raise $400 million in funding to pay for an expansion of its high-speed rail service into Tampa.
The private train service company wants to extend the railway to connect Tampa and Miami. Brightline already runs from Orlando to Miami.
According to reports, the company would use bonds to finance the cost of the design, development and construction of the rail system's expansion.
The funds would also be used to improve the railway bridge over the St. Lucie River and fund renovations to stations in Cocoa and Stuart.
The Florida Development Finance Corporation will hold a hearing on July 17 to discuss the proposal.