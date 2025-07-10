ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — After years of ownership changes and renovations, The Beach Theatre in St. Pete Beach is opening its doors.

The beloved movie house is planning on airing a documentary on the renovation and reopening on July 18, marking the newest chapter in this 85-year-old theater.

What You Need To Know The Beach Theatre is reopening its doors after a massive renovation



The beloved movie house is 85 years old, but had changed ownership numerous times and had essentially been vacant for years



Current owner, Hannah Hockman, hoped to have the theater open by March 2025, but multiple hurricanes and permit delays led to the reopening in July



The official grand reopening is the weekend of July 18, with an airing of a documentary highlighting the renovation process

More than a year’s worth of work now comes down to the little things.

But when you spend so long trying to perfect your masterpiece, Hannah Hockman doesn’t mind sweating the small stuff.

“I think anyone that knows me will tell you that I’m a fairly stubborn person. So however long it took, I knew I was going to get here,” Hockman, director of the Beach Theatre Foundation, said.

Painting screws is just one of the final touches in an adventure that has taken more twists and turns than Hockman could have ever imagined.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “We’re finally at the point where I’m able to pay attention to the little details here.”

It was over a year ago, in March 2024, that Hockman was rolling up old movie posters in the shell of a historic business she had just bought.

At the time, the excitement and possibilities were endless, and the hope for this theater was abundant.

While permitting and construction delays happened, she could have never anticipated the road to the summer of 2025.

“I knew we would always get there,” she said. “I did not think I was going to have to endure three hurricanes and months and months of waiting. To actually finally be able to get the doors open.”

Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton led to a broken outer wall and several feet of flooding.

But, in July, that old theater looks brand new.

“It’s crazy to me that picking samples that are literally one inch big and then putting it on this massive scale and it all just kind of worked out,” Hockman said.

New carpeting, seats and sound proofing are bringing the beach vibe into the cinema.

“It’s really cool to kind of get this moment in here by myself just to kind of take a breath and think, okay, we’re at the finish line,” Hockman said.

Taking a breath is a welcomed sign that the toughest part of the journey is nearing the end.

Soon, the marquee will be lit, the doors will be open and the lights will dim.

The show is just about to start.

The Beach Theatre will host the documentary on its renovation July 18 through the 21.

Along with movies, they plan to host live performances with a newly updated stage.