MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Public Market Foundation announced the grand opening of the Madison Public Market will be pushed back to early 2026.
The Madison Public Market was originally scheduled to open this fall. However, the foundation explained it is facing construction delays, which caused them to push back the opening.
The foundation said there were delays having to do with building improvements needed to meet public health standards. There have additionally been delays finalizing the lease.
“These construction setbacks were not part of our original roadmap, but we’re working closely with the City of Madison to ensure that the Market opens safely, sustainably and ready to support our amazing group of local entrepreneurs,” the foundation said in-part on Facebook.
Tenant construction is now projected to start in fall 2025.