A newly passed City Council bill that is awaiting the mayor's signature will ease enforcement on illegal street vendors across the five boroughs.

The legislation, introduced by Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, D-Jackson Heights, would remove criminal penalties for unlicensed vendors and replace them with civil fines.

What You Need To Know The legislation removes criminal penalties for unlicensed vendors and replace them with civil fines



The bill has been sent to Mayor Eric Adams, who has until the end of July to either sign or veto it or allow it to become law without a signature



Supporters say it's a much fairer for immigrants and low-income workers who rely on vending to make a living

When vendors operate without a required license or permit, they can be charged with a misdemeanor, fined up to $1,000 and given a three-month jail sentence. The legislation reclassifies license and permit offenses as violations, with a maximum fine of $1,000 and no jail time.

When vendors violate other city vending rules, they can currently face a misdemeanor charge, a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail. Under the new bill, they would instead receive civil penalties of up to $250.

The bill has been sent to Mayor Eric Adams, who has until the end of July to either sign or veto it or allow it to become law without a signature. If it becomes law, it will take effect January 2026.

Supporters say it's a much fairer approach, especially for immigrants and low-income workers who rely on vending to make a living. Krishnan agreed during an interview Thursday on "Mornings On 1," saying criminalizing vendors only worsens the situation.

"What we need is a well-regulated, enforceable vending system. If stuff is blocking sidewalks, chained to trees-that's a problem," he said. "But in order to address and come up with a well-regulated solution to street vending in New York City, we have to first remove the distractions and criminalizing people. Criminalizing poverty is a very harmful distraction, especially in this moment when Donald Trump has added thousands of ICE agents to the federal budget."

Street vendors have long struggled to obtain legal permits because of citywide licensing caps. Despite reforms passed in 2021 to increase the number of available permits, advocates say the rollout has been slow.