Tucked below the High Line on Little West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District, Hector's Cafe and Diner has seen it all over the last 76 years.

The neighborhood has changed a lot: There are fewer meatpackers now, and more luxury stores.

Hector’s has been in owner Nick Kapelonis’ family for the last 45 years. But on July 18, the classic diner will be closing for good.

The diner is closing on July 18 because the co-op it belongs to made an agreement with the New York City Economic Development Corporation and the city to vacate the space



A combination of factors, including the pandemic, a changing neighborhood and meatpackers leaving the area caused business to decline over the last few years

“I know everybody's first name, what they’re doing, where they’re working," Kapelonis said. “Everybody’s sad. Everybody’s surprised."

“It’s homey — it’s like you’re at your cousin’s house,” one customer added.

For decades, workers at the nearby meatpacking plants would fall in to grab everything from burgers to breakfast, and sometimes just a coffee.

Their bacon and burgers are sourced from meatpacking plants down the block. But all of those meatpackers are now leaving. Back in October, the Gansevoort Market co-op that Hector’s is a part of made an agreement with the New York City Economic Development Corporation and the city to leave.

“The butchers decided that it’s time to move on, that the city and business is not what it used to be,” Kapelonis said.

Business is not what it used to be for Hector’s either.

“Tourism is not the same. Most of the butchers left, so that was a big hit for us. The area’s changing. It's becoming corporate,” Kapelonis said. “After COVID, it took a dive and never recovered.”

Hector’s used to be open 24 hours a day to serve clubgoers, but a lot of those clubs didn’t survive the pandemic.

“It’s sad, it’s bittersweet, but it's time to move on. Seventy-six years — how many people can say they had a restaurant for this long?” Kapelonis said.

The city’s plans for the site they’ll call "Gansevoort Square" includes:

Up to 600 mixed-income housing units, including 300 affordable units

A new 11,200-square-foot public open space

Potential new additions for the Whitney Museum of American Art and the High Line

A city spokesperson told NY1: "Gansevoort Square offers a unique opportunity to expand the footprint of two beloved New York City institutions while furthering the Adams administration’s commitment to combat the city’s housing crisis by creating up to 600 new homes in a great neighborhood. Our vision reimagines the site as a one-of-a-kind destination for New Yorkers, with mixed-income housing, new public open space, and the opportunity to expand the Whitney Museum of American Art and the High Line."

But regulars of Hector's say they don’t know where they’ll go now that Hector's is leaving.

“We got no idea — there’s no options around here. The closest one is like eight minutes walking,” one customer said.

“This restaurant has seen New York through the ages when the Meatpacking District was really nasty and no one wanted to visit, to now it’s fabulous and it’s the 'in' place,” customer Ruth Gursky added. ”So I’m sad that now that it’s fabulous and it’s the 'in' place, that Hector’s isn’t here to celebrate. So we’ll all just carry Hector’s in our hearts and in our bellies.”

Hector’s will open for the last time on Friday, July 18, but its owner tells NY1 they will take the time to recharge and determine next steps.