ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida APEX Accelerator is a resource for businesses designed to help them navigate the complex world of government contracts.

In 2024, the Florida APEX Accelerator helped small businesses in Florida secure $596.1 million in government contract awards, marking the highest annual contract value in the program’s nearly 40-year history.

The Economic Impact Award is an annual award bestowed by NAPEX , the association representing the 90+ APEX Accelerators across the country.

PVM IT in St. Petersburg says the Florida Accelerator has helped skyrocketed their growth potential.

Patrick Mack is the CEO and Founder of PVM IT after serving 25 years in the Navy.

He admits the Florida Apex Accelerator was a big reason why he moved from San Diego to St. Petersburg. Not only did Florida Apex help him become a founding company in St. Petersburg's Innovation Districts Tech-Incubator, it helped Mack secure government contracts.

“The mentoring, how do you navigate the often complex and highly bureaucratic process of federal procurement. And there are specific programs targeted for companies like mine that she shepherded us through that process," said Mack.

As a result, PVM IT has seen more than 40% growth in company revenue the past five years, and hired over a dozen people locally.

“So the impact isn’t just to me as the business owner, it’s also to the community, to the agencies I serve, to this wonderful city that I am so proud to call home," said Mack.

Helping businesses grow and secure big government contracts is why the Florida Apex Accelerator just won the Economic Impact Award given by the National Apex Accelerator Alliance.

“A small business that is looking into getting into government contracting is the biggest focus point of what we do. That can be local. It can be state or federal. Of course, with the DOD funding, we tend to lean more towards, you know, the federal," Greg Britton, State Director Florida SBDC & APEX Accelerator Network.

This year Britton said of the $596 million, $200 million was secured in the Tampa Bay area.

“For every $1 we receive from the federal government, we return $84 in fiscal impact. So it's a significant program that helps the economy here in the state of Florida significantly,” said Britton.

For Mack and his company, he said the relationship has skyrocketed the growth potential of this company.

“It is incredible that you have these resources that are freely available to you, you just have to reach out and pick up the phone and call," said Mack.

The Florida APEX Accelerator said it is part of a national network of APEX Accelerators funded in part by the U.S. Department of Defense.

For more information about the Florida APEX Accelerator, visit www.flapex.org.