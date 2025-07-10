Travel concessions and retail company Areas based out of Spain announced an agreement Thursday to buy Delaware North's airport hospitality division.
Delaware North's U.S.-based travel hospitality services covers airport food, beverage and retail business at 22 U.S. airports.
Areas said the division employs 4,000 workers and generates more than half a billion in annual revenue.
They say 188 employees at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport would transfer to Areas as part of the move.
"We take immense pride in the work our teams have done in the travel sector, and it was crucial to find the right successor to steward our important relationships and care for our employees and guests," Delaware North CEOs Jerry Jacobs Jr., Lou Jacobs and Charlie Jacobs said in a joint statement. "With Areas, we found a great cultural match, backed by an established and notable presence in the industry. Exiting our longstanding U.S. airport hospitality business was a carefully considered decision and will allow us to focus on strategic growth across the remainder of the Delaware North portfolio."
The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval and terms of the deal were not disclosed.