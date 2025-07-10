SOLON, Ohio — Ohio native Paul Newman played many roles on and off the screen throughout his life, including philanthropist.

His food company, Newman’s Own, donates all of its profits and it’s inspiring a local business to do the same.

What You Need To Know The Butcher's Pantry shop and restaurant donates 100% of its profits to charity



Little Mountain Animal Sanctuary is one of the charities that benefits from the business



Owner Brad Kozar's late wife Sharon Marie Rhoads-Kozar's lifelong dream was to run the sanctuary

Brad Kozar lives his life by one simple motto his father taught him.

“Once you find a purpose in your life larger than yourself, he said, you’ll find a much more rewarding and fulfilling life," Kozar said. "That was kind of right when the light bulb went on and I finally understood what he meant.”

Kozar is the new owner of the Butcher’s Pantry in Solon, a restaurant and butcher shop that donates 100% of its profits to charity.

“People will recall when Paul Newman started his food company, 100% of his profits went to charity," he said. "Literally from the beginning, I committed to that 100%. Once all the employees are paid, the costs are covered, rent and everything else, then everything gets donated to charity.”

One of the charities that benefits from the business is especially close to Kozar’s heart. Little Mountain Animal Sanctuary, a passion project of his late wife Sharon Marie, who passed away shortly after the sanctuary opened.

“Her lifelong dream was to run a farm animal sanctuary as a place to take in rescued animals," said Kozar. "Six weeks before getting the animals on site, she got diagnosed with late stage cancer. I lost her eight months later. I decided I was going to make my purpose to complete her sanctuary.”

General Manager and Chef Kevin Moore is in his sixth year working at the Butcher’s Pantry.

“I found this job where I get to be in restaurants, but I also get to butcher, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds," Moore said.

Moore says giving back to the area and supporting the animal sanctuary adds more meaning to the work he’s doing.

“The fact that we can do this great work, serve this great meat, sell these great sandwiches and also give back to the greater Cleveland area and the locals, it’s an amazing opportunity," he said.

As for Kozar, he hopes he’s honoring his wife’s legacy and staying true to that advice his father gave him.

“Being able to do this I think is proof of what my dad said," he said. "It’s a much more purposeful life. I can’t imagine anything more rewarding. My wife led me to a life that nobody could've ever imagined for me, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s the hallmark of my life.”