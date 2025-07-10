WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Ohio Eagle Distributing announced it's selling its assets, and in turn, 178 employees will be affected, according to a WARN Notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
Devyn Dugger, president of Ohio Eagle Distributing, said it has entered an agreement to sell its assets but didn't state to which business.
Because of this, 124 employees at the company's West Chester facility and 54 employees at the Lima facility will be impacted. Dugger said while all separations are permanent, employees may be offered opportunities by the buyer.
The separations are expected to go into effect around Sept. 8, according to the notice.
Ohio Eagle Distributing, based in West Chester, was formed in 2015. It's a wholesaler for Anheuser- Busch, Corona and Yuengling, as well as craft beer.