OVIEDO, Fla. — This week the Oviedo City Commission approved a significant pay raise for those working at the police department.

Starting in August, their new pay checks will kick in.

Police Chief Dale Coleman says this is all a part of an effort to attract the best, high-quality talent.

Coleman says officers will see an increase of 11%, with the starting salary at $63,500.

Sergeants and lieutenants will see an increase of 7%, as well.

According to the agenda memorandum from July 7, this was front and center on the consent agenda. Scroll down to read the memorandum.

The city worked with the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association Inc., to approve a budget amendment.

Coleman says this pay increase is a long time coming.

He had discussions with the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association Inc., to talk about the discrepancy in pay between the Oviedo Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies in and around Seminole County.

“You’re trying to attract the best, you have to compensate them appropriately, and like everything else, you know what other agencies and other departments are doing so you have to keep up and maintain or be a bit above everybody else because we’re always looking for high quality talent,” Coleman said.

And the budget impact of this, after looking at the agenda memorandum, is a $108,803 increase in the 2024-2025 budget.

Funding for the wage increase will be funded by the use of fund balance.

Coleman said they have 74 positions at the department, around 70 are staffed.

He believes this bump in pay will help with recruitment.

Spectrum News 13 is also learning of Oviedo’s plan to upgrade the city’s public safety building.

City commissioners voted in February to approve adding an annex to the current building.

Coleman said that the American Rescue Plan Act funding allowed for their roof to be replaced and they’ve even done some modifications inside like getting new carpet and painting work done.

But what they really need is the space.

For context, a few years ago, voters in Oviedo approved an $11.4 million budget. But after several discussions and cost conflicts, commissioners tabled the plans and returned to the drawing board.

Coleman says he’s relieved and once the annex is completed, they will utilize all the new space.

