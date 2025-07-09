ORLANDO, Fla. — In Central Florida, officials say the opioid crisis is showing signs of improvement — and it’s not just law enforcement or nonprofits leading the charge.

Some of the work is happening in the most unexpected places, including a tattoo shop in Orlando.

What You Need To Know Data shows that Orange County overdose deaths are down 34.7% in 2025, while Seminole County overdose deaths are down 35%

Black Ink Orlando gives free Narcan to every client



Project Overdose supplies naloxone to businesses and law enforcement statewide



New Florida law allows fentanyl dealers to be charged with felony negligence if their drugs cause an overdose

In Orange County, health services reported 101 overdose deaths in the first three months of 2024, compared to 66 in the first three months of 2025, which is a 34.7% decrease.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office recorded 40 overdose deaths between January 2024 to June of that year. In the same time frame of 2025, they recorded 26 overdose deaths, a 35% decrease.

Experts say the reason behind the drop is a mix of tough legislation, expanded access to Narcan, and community partnerships, like the one between Black Ink Orlando and Project Overdose.

“Our job here is to just make sure we distribute enough Narcan around the city of Orlando in the state of Florida," said Black Ink Orlando general manager Safari Nelson. "Mainly here in Orlando, to try to bring down the opioid overdose and opioid addictions.”

Nelson moved from Atlanta in 2018 to manage the shop. He said every tattoo client leaves with an aftercare bag that includes ointment, stickers, and Narcan.

“It may not be for you directly, but you may see somebody and explain to them how to use it so that they can save a life,” he said.

Black Ink partnered with Project Overdose, Florida’s largest distributor of naloxone, formerly known as Project Opioid.

He received the cases from a set of four storage units overseen by Michelle Klug, the overdose prevention program director for Project Overdose.

“So we have four storage units ... we also have the naloxone boxes here that will go out into the community,” Klug said.

Klug said one major partner in the region’s success has been Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

“Sheriff Dennis Lemma is doing an incredible job in that county … having the community rally around this crisis is incredible,” she said.

Lemma, who has spoken openly about the loss of his close friend’s daughter, says the Narcan push began years ago with a personal story.

“It was David Siegel that introduced me to the lifesaving properties of Narcan, maybe 7 or 8 years ago," Lemma said. "And it was his voice, his efficacy — and he was incredibly persistent with that. His 18-year-old daughter passed away from a drug overdose in his house. And it became all about advocating for awareness and access, particularly to Narcan."

His office has taken action not just through prevention, but also through policy and prosecution.

“We added minimum mandatory sentencing for fentanyl traffickers. We added a new law that every time a drug dealer deals a deadly dose of drugs, and we revive the person with Narcan or KLOXXADO, we can now charge the drug dealer with second degree felony culpable negligence," Lemma said. "There was no charge for that before. So we brought that in right from our work here and our partners in the legislature."

Klug says those combined efforts are saving lives.

“To have a reduction like that in deaths is monumental," she said. "Every single percentage of that number is a person. It’s somebody’s family. It’s somebody’s husband, wife, child, grandmother."

For Nelson, he said he sees the impact up close at the tattoo shop.

“There was a young lady that came in about a month and a half ago. And she came back in to get some more (Narcan)," he said. "And, she explained to us she was like, if it wasn’t for us, that her son would have passed away. She came home one day and found her son overdosed."

For him, it’s not about profits, it’s about people.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about saving the community," Nelson said. "And that’s what we’re here for. So if we can join forces and get everybody together, and working together, to stop this opioid addiction. Let’s do it.”

Any individual or business owner looking for more information about receiving a supply of Narcan can reach out to Project Overdose at (407) 456-0605 or by visiting the organization's website.