FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State University and Ale-8-One are launching a limited-edition drink showcasing one of the commonwealth's unique flavors.

What You Need To Know A limited edition Pawpaw Ale-8 will hit store shelves in August



The drink is the result of a collaboration between Kentucky State University and Ale-8 One



It showcases the locally beloved fruit often referred to as the "Kentucky banana"



It is made with real sugar, natural flavors and no dyes

Set to hit store shelves in August, the Pawpaw Ale-8 highlights the locally beloved fruit often referred to as the "Kentucky banana." The university said the collaboration leverages the experience of KSU's dedicated pawpaw research program.

“We are so excited to showcase the tropical wonders of landlocked Kentucky," said Kevin Price, Ale-8-One chief marketing officer. "Pawpaw Ale-8 brings to life the authenticity of the Bluegrass through the sweetness of our native fruit. A huge thank you to our partners at Kentucky State University, who worked diligently with our team throughout this process. We can’t wait for it to hit shelves and have customers enjoy this one-of-kind flavor offering."

The drink is made with real sugar, natural flavors and no dyes, KSU said. It will be available as a limited release four-pack at stores across the Kentucky, just in time to savor the rest of the summer.

“Kentucky State University’s pioneering pawpaw research program at our Frankfort demonstration and research farm, where expansive fields of pawpaw trees flourish, has deepened our understanding of this native fruit’s cultivation, flavor development and sustainability,” said Koffi C. Akakpo, KSU president. “We’re proud that our scientific work on those very fields has directly informed the creation of Pawpaw Ale-8, showcasing both the academic strengths of KSU and the authentic taste of Kentucky’s ‘Kentucky Banana.’”

KSU said the drink's release precedes its fifth international Pawpaw Conference, which gathers pawpaw enthusiasts, scientists and nursery owners to celebrate and share the research of the fruit. It will take place Sept. 9-11, 2025, at Kentucky State's Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm.

Check out this website for more on the university's pawpaw program. To stay updated on the drink's launch, visit Ale-8-One's website.