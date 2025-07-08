OHIO — A new study conducted by researchers at Ohio universities shows one in 10 workers in their 30s uses alcohol, marijuana or hard drugs while working.

Researchers said the new findings suggest substance use policies and supportive interventions could help improve safety and reduce workers’ misuse of alcohol and drugs.

“Especially for those working in blue-collar or heavy manual jobs, they often have limited access to support to address substance use,” said lead author Sehun Oh, associate professor of social work at The Ohio State University. “It’s easy to blame someone for using substances, but we want to pay attention to understanding their working conditions and barriers at the workplace.”

The study showed substance abuse among young employees was highest in the food preparation/service industry and safety-sensitive occupations, such as construction.

Oh worked on the study alongside assistant professor of social work Daejun “Aaron” Park at Ohio University and a recent Ohio State College of Public Health graduate, Sarah Al-Hashemi.

Previous research on the topic has suggested substance use is common among those who work long hours, or evening shifts, and earn low wages. It has also been linked to those who experience life stressors, such as low annual household income and limited education.

However, few previous studies have been able to report on substance use during work hours.

“There are many studies looking at specific occupations and their risks, and the prevalence of substance use outside work,” Oh said. “There is very limited evidence on workplace substance use, which is more concerning in terms of occupational safety, not just for the workers but also colleagues or others exposed to the workplaces. This is the only data we know of to inform this issue.”

The study sampled 5,465 employees who took part in the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997, which is a national sample of men and women who were 12- to 17-years-old in 1997 and interviewed regularly until 2022. The surveys were conducted by Ohio State’s Center for Human Resource Research with data coming from the 2015-2016 survey.

Researchers based the results on participants’ reports of substance use immediately before or during a work shift within the last month. Approximately 8.9% of workers reported any substance use in the workplace with 5.6% drinking alcohol, 3.1% using marijuana and 0.08% taking cocaine or other hard drugs.

“We’re really concerned to see the findings for safety-sensitive occupations—not just in construction, but also installation, maintenance, repair, transportation and material movement,” Oh said. “In many federal-level transportation occupations, there are policies prohibiting operating under the influence. So we’re surprised to see that still 6% of material moving workers are working under the influence, and 2% of them are using marijuana—this was striking, because other than drug testing policies, it’s hard to implement interventions for workers moving from place to place.”

Researchers said the new findings show the effect a comprehensive employer substance use policies and support programs for workers.

“The work categories least likely to have substance use policies tend to be those managed individually by owners or workers,” Park said. “Also the arts, food service, entertainment, recreation—those kinds of workplaces don’t tend to have polices in place.”

Oh said a 2023 study showed only half of workers in a national sample had access to support services for substance use issues. Park said variations in workplace substance-use policies could also be an explanation for the industry differences in risk for employee alcohol and drug use on the job. He previously led a study where 20% of participants said their workplace had no substance use policy.

“What I found was policy alone can’t be effective in reducing substance use problems—policies need to be accompanied by support services,” he said. “That’s one thing we propose in this paper—that combining alcohol and other drug policies with supportive services produces the greatest benefits, rather than relying on either alone.”

An analysis of the research also linked substance use in the workplace to off-work substance misuses.

“Our research shows that those under adverse working conditions with many barriers to economic and well-being resources tend to use substances as a coping mechanism, whether that relates to an emotional toll or physical demands of not just working conditions, but their life circumstances,” Oh said. “There is a need for more structural support to address these huge implications for the health of workers and others, and to reduce the stigma associated with substance use.”