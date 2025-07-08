OCONTO, Wis. — Eddie Chmiel is familiar with the waters of Green Bay near Oconto.

The Muskego resident has been fishing here for more than 15 years.

“A couple perch today, a couple yesterday,” he said with a laugh. “We’re just hanging out doing our thing.”

Chmiel was wrapping up a two-day fishing trip on Tuesday.

“We stayed in Oconto,” he said.

According to state officials, tourism had a $142 million economic impact in Oconto County last year. State figures show that’s up about 1.5% from 2023.

Statewide, the impact was a record-setting $25.8 billion last year.

Kelly Schwartz is with TEDCOR, the county’s tourism and economic development corporation.

“Tourism is huge for us,” she said. “A lot of our businesses are service-based businesses. Our short-term rentals, our resorts they rely on people coming to our neck of the woods.”

TEDCOR just launched a new economic study with the Wisconsin Office Of Outdoor Recreation.

The study’s goal: diving into the updated economic impact of fishing and other outdoor activities in the county. That data may also help shape the visitor experience and business throughout the county.

“If we can learn why people are coming, how they’re coming and what they enjoy and what they would like to see different, what wouldn’t we want that data?” Schwartz said.

Chmiel headed back to Muskego with a walleye and a few perch from this trip.

“We’ll be back a few more times for the summer,” he said.

A survey for anglers and people who particiapte in outdoor recreation in Oconto County can be found, here.