DOOR COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin business is igniting hope amid tragedy in Texas.
Door County Candle Company released a new candle named Texas Flood Relief to support those in need after devastating lethal floods in Texas.
The candle, a proprietary blend of vanilla, costs $29.95. Door County Candle Company will donate 100% of the profits made from the Texas Flood Relief candle to flood relief efforts.
This is the latest candle in the company’s collection of Support a Cause candles. Other candles in the line include candles supporting wildfire relief efforts in Hawaii and California, candles supporting Hurricane Helene and Hurrican Milton relief, candles supporting Ukraine during the war and a candle supporting an 8-year-old girl battling cancer. Door County Candle Company has most notably raised more than $1 million for Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit supporting the country.
According to a Facebook post from the company Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Flood Relief candle has raised more than $2,700 for flood relief efforts in the Lone Star State. The company started selling the candle July 6.
“The devastating flash floods in Texas have left a heartbreaking trail of loss. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” the company said in a social media post.