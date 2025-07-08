There will be a public hearing Wednesday night regarding new plans to build a concrete batch plant in the town of Cicero.

At a town board planning meeting last week, officials said the plant would be located on a 26-acre property on East Taft Road.

The company behind the proposal, Circle T Enterprises, already has a plant in the town of Mexico in Oswego County.

Wednesday's hearing will be held at the town hall at 6:30 p.m., and will include a resolution involving a change in zoning district for the East Taft Road property from agricultural to industrial. The meeting will also be streamed on YouTube.