There will be a public hearing Wednesday night regarding new plans to build a concrete batch plant in the town of Cicero.
At a town board planning meeting last week, officials said the plant would be located on a 26-acre property on East Taft Road.
The company behind the proposal, Circle T Enterprises, already has a plant in the town of Mexico in Oswego County.
Wednesday's hearing will be held at the town hall at 6:30 p.m., and will include a resolution involving a change in zoning district for the East Taft Road property from agricultural to industrial. The meeting will also be streamed on YouTube.