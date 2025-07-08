Cascades will permanently close its containerboard packaging plant in Niagara Falls in the fall, Spectrum News 1 has confirmed.
According to a letter sent to current employees, all employees at the Packard Road facility will be let go by Oct. 6.
Employees will not be required to show up to work after Sept. 6, unless they are offered a job at another Cascades facility worldwide.
Employees will receive a notice in the mail detailing COBRA, retention allowance and job search workshops.
Union representatives for hourly employees at Cascades are meeting with company officials in the coming weeks.
This all comes just a month after Cascades-owned subsidiary, Greenpac Mill, LLC refinanced debt to open an additional $100 million credit line.