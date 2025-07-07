WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder will be laid to rest on Friday.

Corder was shot in the line of duty on June 26 and died three days later at Froedtert Hospital.

A visitation will be held at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m.

As the community mourns the loss, many businesses have stepped up to honor Corder.

Pat Murphy has owned Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa for 35 years. The homemade hand-dipped chocolate store started making chocolate police badges in 2019 after Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner was killed in the line of duty. Since then, four more Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers have been killed in the line of duty, with Corder being the most recent.

Murphy said 100% of proceeds from the chocolate badges go directly to the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes’ fund.

He said he’s happy to be helping Corder’s family, but he’s angry that it has come to this.

“I was mad. I was frustrated. I was sad all the emotions,” said Murphy.

Just in the past week, Murphy said the store has raised about $6,000 for the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes’ fund. The fund helps injured officers and the families of those who’ve been killed in the line of duty.

“We’ve had people come in and buy hundreds. We’ve come in and had people buy one and it doesn’t matter; we sell them year-round. It raised a lot of money for the Rittner situation, and for others since then — Jerving, and now for Corder,” said Murphy.

Patricia Powers works for Milwaukee’s Housing Authority. She stopped by the store to buy some of the chocolate badges for her staff and loved ones.

“My niece is an officer with District 3. I have a lot of family and friends that work in the corrections department and are sheriffs. When one hurts, we all hurt,” said Powers.

It’s a hurt magnified by frustration.

“The violence needs to stop. We need to become better parents to our children and stop this craziness that’s going on in these streets,” Powers said.

Murphy hopes his efforts send love and support to a hurting police department.

“It lets them know that most of the people in the community have their back and I think that is just as important that they know that, as it is the monetary value that helps the families out of the unfortunate events that happen when you are a police officer,” Murphy said.