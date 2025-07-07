TEXAS — As recovery efforts continue after devastating floods in Central Texas, companies with roots in the Lone Star State are showing up for their neighbors in need.

From donating funds and supplies to sending in their own response teams to the tragic scene in Kerrville and other areas, here are the Texas-based companies offering a helping hand.

H-E-B

There’s a reason “No store does more” is one of H-E-B’s taglines. The beloved company, which started in Kerrville — the area that's been hit hardest by the floods — has sent aid across the state, including San Angelo and Marble Falls.

In a blog post, the 120-year-old company said it’s supporting the needs of the Red Cross, local officials and first responders.

“Our teams are staying close to the hardest-hit areas, and we will continue to provide needed support as these tragic situations evolve,” the post read.

One Facebook user posted a video of H-E-B disaster relief vehicles driving down a Texas highway.

“This is exactly why Texans love HEB!,” part of the caption read.

James Avery

The jeweler, which was also founded in Kerrville, is donating $1 million to “support urgent needs in the community and the road to recovery ahead.” The funds will focus on providing food, shelter, mental health care and more, the company said in an Instagram post.

For customers that want to know how they can help, until August 4, the company will be donating 100% of proceeds from its “Deep in the Heart of Texas” charm to support relief efforts.

“This charm has always celebrated the pride and resilience of our state, and now, it carries a deeper meaning,” the post read.

Whataburger

The burger joint that began in Corpus Christi in 1950 said in a Facebook post that it is feeding first responders and delivering to centers where those responders are gathering.

“The brand is working closely with all first responder agencies and nonprofit organizations to support quietly in the way they need,” a comment from Whataburger on the company’s own post read.

USAA

San Antonio-based financial services company USAA says it has donated $500,000 in grants to help with search and recovery efforts from the floods. Those grants have gone to organizations like the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Texas Search & Rescue, Red Cross and Salvation Army.

The company also sent employee volunteers to help local communities.

“The destruction and loss we are seeing in Texas is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the families of those who have lost loved ones and those who are still waiting to hear news,” Juan C. Andrade, President & CEO of USAA, said in a blog post. “We have been part of this community for more than 100 years and we will show up with action, compassion and a willingness to help our neighbors and our members recover and rebuild. We are grateful to first responders for their ongoing and tireless efforts.”

AT&T

To help Texans in need, the telecommunications company based in Dallas deployed its Mobile Connectivity Center (MCC) to Kerrville. The 40-foot center provides free Wi-Fi access, 16 computers and facilities where people can go to charge their devices. It’s located at Schreiner University near Flato Hall at 2100 Memorial Boulevard and is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It also provided power strips, charging cables and charging blocks for the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) to distribute to residents.

AT&T is also waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & Prepaid customers with billing addresses in ZIP codes across affected areas from now until Aug. 3. Visit the site to see if you qualify.