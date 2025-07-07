TAMPA, Fla. — The deadline for deals between the U.S. and its trade partners looms on Wednesday. While the Trump administration aims to even the country’s trade deficit, local businesses are dealing with uncertainty.

That includes pool companies that are seeing an increase in prices for materials used to clean the water.

What You Need To Know Pool companies dealing with tariff impact to materials.



Aqua Duck Pools says the price of materials have impacted their business.



Family First Pool and Patio says it’s been challenging to keep costs low with material increasing.

Laura Soule has pool cleaning down to a science.

“I put a little bit of chlorine, so the level is going to be a little bit high,” she said.

She has owned Aqua Duck Pools for more than 20 years. Over that time, she has seen the pool industry change, including how much it costs to keep a business running.

“Our prices have had to go up, because it’s just more expensive, overall, overhead and chemicals of what it costs to keep a pool clean,” Soule said.

The pandemic caused the price of chlorine to increase, as it was scarce at the time.

Now, she says, it is tariffs affecting the cost of materials to get the job done.

“You know it can be a 30-day wait at least, and I think that’s the impact of the tariffs is just delay on parts getting stuff in,” she shared.

Olive Timms, the owner of Family First Pool and Patio, agrees. She said there has been a cost increase to pool products across the board.

“Anything that’s disinfectant for the pool, those are steady increases, and then really what’s kind of caught us off guard is the manufacturing prices,” Timms said.

Timms said some distributers have made yearly increases, while others have had raised prices multiple times a year. That has an impact on her company.

"Trying to keep the cost low on equipment is really challenging," Timms said.

These two pool companies aim to stay afloat, while trying to maintain reasonable rates for their customers.

To tackle increased prices, some pool companies have also had to adapt to using technology to help with technical productivity.