CINCINNATI — Small businesses could get up to $20,000 in grants to help alleviate costs associated with securing space and renovations.
The grants are through the Commercial Tenant Improvement program, which is run by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development. This marks the third round of CTIP grants for small businesses, and applications are due by Monday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
The first round was awarded in 2024 to 11 small businesses, which totaled $877,000. The second round was awarded earlier this year to 13 businesses.
"Efforts like these embody DCED's dedication to meaningful impact and our capacity to innovate the tools required to make it happen," said Department of Community and Economic Development Director Markiea Carter.
The city said when it comes to awards, it looks for project readiness, economic impact, catalytic location and scope. For more information, including the application and guidelines, click here.