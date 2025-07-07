BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau has found impostors are costing businesses billions by stealing data and faking services. The BBB found those who were targeted were regular people, and they lost thousands of dollars.

A big issue that comes with this is the number of data breaches. The FBI reported nearly $1.4 billion in losses related to data breaches across the United States. North America experienced several significant instances in 2024.

Some red flags to watch for include:

Unknown businesses, government agencies and big-ticket buyers

Invoices from unexpected emails

Odd behavior from “known” vendors or businesses

Requests for gift cards or pre-paid debit card payments

Urgent demands to renew or obtain licenses or trademarks

Claims about expiring domain names

Consultants making big promises

Among the BBB's tips to avoid business scams:

Train employees

Double-check invoices and payments before sending

Verify vendor contact information

Establish payment procedures

Avoid wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, and gift cards whenever possible

Maintain good records to compare against fraudsters' claims

Don’t trust caller ID or names associated with emails

Research unknown companies asking to do business

Install firewalls, multi-factor authentication and other security measures

Obtain verification on social media profiles

Find more tips and resources at BBB’s Business Scam HQ

The BBB says employment scams are also on the rise, and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Officials also say to watch out for fake texts from scammers purporting to be the DMV and Thruway Authority. The BBB says those remain prevalent as well.