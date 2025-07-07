BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau has found impostors are costing businesses billions by stealing data and faking services. The BBB found those who were targeted were regular people, and they lost thousands of dollars.
A big issue that comes with this is the number of data breaches. The FBI reported nearly $1.4 billion in losses related to data breaches across the United States. North America experienced several significant instances in 2024.
Some red flags to watch for include:
- Unknown businesses, government agencies and big-ticket buyers
- Invoices from unexpected emails
- Odd behavior from “known” vendors or businesses
- Requests for gift cards or pre-paid debit card payments
- Urgent demands to renew or obtain licenses or trademarks
- Claims about expiring domain names
- Consultants making big promises
Among the BBB's tips to avoid business scams:
- Train employees
- Double-check invoices and payments before sending
- Verify vendor contact information
- Establish payment procedures
- Avoid wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, and gift cards whenever possible
- Maintain good records to compare against fraudsters' claims
- Don’t trust caller ID or names associated with emails
- Research unknown companies asking to do business
- Install firewalls, multi-factor authentication and other security measures
- Obtain verification on social media profiles
- Find more tips and resources at BBB’s Business Scam HQ
The BBB says employment scams are also on the rise, and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Officials also say to watch out for fake texts from scammers purporting to be the DMV and Thruway Authority. The BBB says those remain prevalent as well.