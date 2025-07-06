YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A building in Mahoning County is getting a facelift and a new purpose.

What You Need To Know Youngstown has the fourth innovation hub in Ohio



The innovation hub is lead by America Makes, which was founded in 2012



The hub will create more than 400 jobs, about 40 internships, 185 new STEM credential opportunities and more than $161 million in economic impact

It was once home to Youngstown’s only daily newspaper, but in a few years, it will be one of four innovation hubs in the Buckeye State.

“There were innovation hubs across Ohio and Youngstown was not on the list," Said Tito Brown, the mayor of Youngstown.

That’s about to change because the town once known for being a major steel producing city is getting an innovation hub for aerospace and defense. It's something Brown said started from a group of local partnerships.

“We have something to offer here with our America Makes, and we wanted to be included in that, and there was a big push with the partnerships," said Brown.

Innovation hubs aim to create jobs and bring stem talent to small- and medium-sized Ohio cities. Leading this innovation hub is Youngstown-based America Makes, founded in 2012, and serves as the Department of Defense’s national manufacturing innovation institute for 3-D printing. Alexander Steeb is the operations director for America Makes. He said this hub will bring attractive careers and companies to the city.

“We work with companies to both nationally but also internationally to attract them to come to Youngstown," said Steeb. “They can, grow their businesses that will ultimately then translate into economic prosperity.”

Steeb said having this hub in Youngstown will strengthen the defense base, drive competitiveness, increase economic growth for the city, county, and Ohio. The hub will create more than 400 jobs, about 40 internships, 185 new STEM credential opportunities and more than $161 million in economic impact.

“The innovation hub for our space and defense is a primary driver to accelerate and commercialize technology in manufacturing technology to drive commercial revenue, ultimately drive economic outputs, create a talent pipeline," said Steeb.

The hub is taking over the old 130,000 square-foot Vindicator building. The Vindicator was Youngstown’s only daily newspaper. It stopped publication in 2019. The building will have renovations done so it can hold large 3-D printers.

“We envision to break ground here essentially under renovation of this building like towards the end of this year," said Steeb. “We envision an 18-month process to get this building fully up and running, but already have tenants in here prior to that, this will be a phased renovation.”

When the steel production collapsed in the late 70s in Youngstown, it hit the city hard with job loss, economic decrease and residents leaving the city. Though the hub cannot replace what was lost, the mayor said it will have a huge impact on his city in multiple positive ways that will be a gamechanger for all of his residents and those who move there.

“It will be impactful," said Brown. “I think people can have a family, raise a family and have a quality of life working here. One of the things we want to do is spark the next generation.”

The Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense is getting $26 million from the Ohio Innovation Hubs program and $36 million in local, federal and private investment. The hub is expected to be completed by 2029.

The other innovation hubs are located in Toledo, Akron and Dayton.