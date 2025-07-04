LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of the Shawnee neighborhood gathered Friday at Gospel Missionary Church for the weekly "Bishop's Table" breakfast and community forum, calling on Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville, to transfer land back into the hands of community members eyeing redevelopment.

“This is not just housing we’re talking about," said discussion speaker Kathleen Parks. "It’s a launching pad for a larger economic village. We’re looking at future retail, clinics, workforce training, resident-owned spaces.”

In 2022, Louisville Metro provided $10 million to the Park Hill and Algonquin communities to remediate and remove contaminated soil from an old chemical manufacturing company.

Leaders of the Community of Opportunity Neighborhood Association said they want the Mayor's Office to transfer ownership of that land to Re:land Group, a minority business enterprise developer looking to transform more than six acres of that land into mixed-use development.

“We have invested our time away from family and coming into community, so that’s how deep we are with our community,” said speaker Ron Hargrove. "We want to see change. We’ve got billions of dollars going in separate ways of community, and we just want a part of it.”

The plan is to build more than 200 affordable homes in their community, but the three-year time gap has put a hold on progress.

CONA also asked Greenberg's office to help plug a gap in funding so a tax-credit deal can be closed this summer. Members said they believe that move will not only inspire growth in the community but provide resources that residents may only be able to receive from the East End.

“This process does create ownership, and because we have all collectively come together and been transparent in the process, I think that makes it even more special,” said speaker Bianca Goodlett.

CONA leaders said they want to break ground on the development by late 2025, but until the deed is transferred, plans remain in limbo.