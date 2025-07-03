PLANT CITY, Fla. — Downtown Plant City is making room for change and a little more color.

Council members recently changed a city ordinance that will now allow for a tattoo establishment in its downtown.

Dixie Station Tattoo opened earlier this year, located at 111 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.



Casper Geist has been fighting to get the tattoo shop in downtown Plant City for more than 10 years



The shop went from four artists to nine, thanks to the move.

Dixie Station Tattoo has been fighting for this for more than a decade.

Tattooing is an art form, but for Casper Geist, it’s the interaction with his clients that means the most.

He said most of his clients are repeat customers looking to add on to tattoos Geist has already done.

It’s work he loves.

“I enjoy all tattooing," Geist said. "There’s none of it that I don’t enjoy doing.”

While opening a shop wasn’t in his original plans, he said the charm of Plant City drew him in.

But Geist said initially he ran into a roadblock because an ordinance was in place that didn’t allow tattoo shops within the city limits.

"We did get that changed. We helped facilitate that," he said.

A change was made to allow tattoo shops to open, but with limits. The ordinance still prohibited tattoo shops from operating downtown.

Geist settled for renting space nearby, but when that building got damaged by last year's hurricanes, he decided to try again with the city to get the ordinance changed. He was backed by members of the community.

“It was up to us to plead our case, but we wouldn’t have gotten to do it, if they wouldn’t have handheld us and walked us through it,” he said.

The ordinance states it will now limit tattoo establishments to two locations within the downtown area, which is consistent with the preservation of the character of the downtown area.

Geist said city manager Bill McDaniel helped spearhead the change.

"Combination of an evolving downtown, and Casper Geist is a great advocate and representative for the profession," McDaniel said. "He made a strong case for what we eventually incorporated into the ordinance revision.”

The new location has nine tattoo artists.

Geist said they see an average of about 20 customers a day.

“This was 14 years in the making, and the only reason it’s here is because we didn’t stop,” he said.

A shop where he can share his love for art right in the heart of downtown.

The ordinance also states that allowing two shops will not detract from the family-oriented business environment of the downtown area. The shop is located at 111 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Plant City.