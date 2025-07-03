DUBLIN, Ohio — A long-discussed passenger rail line could one day connect Chicago to Pittsburgh — with a possible stop in Dublin, Ohio — and some small business owners are already thinking about the potential payoff.

What You Need To Know

A proposed Amtrak rail line could bring a stop to Dublin, connecting it to major cities like Chicago and Pittsburgh



Small businesses like Our CupCakery see the project as a chance to boost visibility and foot traffic



MORPC said the line could fuel economic growth, improve accessibility and attract employers to central Ohio

The federal government is investing in the project through Amtrak expansion efforts, and planning is underway for a proposed route known as the Midwest Connect. The line could include stops in several Central Ohio communities, including Worthington, Marysville and Dublin.

At “Our CupCakery” in Dublin, owner Linda Kick said visibility is everything. She’s been in business for 21 years and wonders whether a nearby train stop could bring more customers through her doors.

“Gee, you know, we could have people stopping in from Chicago. This to me would just increase the visibility and for our business, more people coming in and seeing what we do,” Kick said.

The site being studied in Dublin sits on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land along Houchard Road in the city’s West Innovation District. Parag Agrawal, Chief Mobility and Infrastructure Officer at the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), said Dublin’s location and policies make it a strong candidate.

“Passenger rail is not only about moving people. It’s also about economic development,” Agrawal said. “And Dublin is only a few miles from downtown Columbus. With land use and economic policies, that makes it a perfect candidate.”

For Kick, the potential benefits are both personal and professional.

"I could, you know, jump on it and go to Chicago and visit with my niece or down to Cincinnati to visit with my brother-in-law,” she said.

If the project moves forward, she said she’s ready to adapt, possibly expanding hours or adding staff to meet new demand.

Agrawal said that’s the kind of ripple effect the planning commission is hoping for.

“We have seen studies in many parts of the country where small businesses, they excel, and they are more accessible to their clients and customers. That is our goal.”

He said the rail line would also make cities like Dublin more attractive to employers, improve job access and reshape how people live and work across the region.

The project is still in the early phases, but Agrawal said if all goes well, passenger rail could come to central Ohio within the next eight to 10 years.

Kick said just being in the conversation feels like a win.

“Looking at Dublin, it kind of sounded like another feather in our hat, like we already have the suspension bridge. I thought it was a real honor," Kick said.