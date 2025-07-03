A big birthday is coming up – for America.

Next July Fourth, the United States turns 250 years old.

“Two hundred fifty years later, America stands tall, America stands proud, and America stands free,” President Donald Trump said last month at the Army’s military parade on the National Mall.

Trump kicked off the yearlong commemoration in Iowa on Thursday. But the groundwork for this celebration, which marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, began years ago.

In 2016, Congress created the America250 commission, a nonpartisan organization to plan a series of commemorations.

“From sea to shining sea, we are inviting every American to take part in our nationwide programs, events and commemorations that honor our history and our heritage,” said Ambassador Monica Crowley, principal media representative for America250. “This will be an unforgettable, yearlong salute to the American founding, American freedom and the enduring American spirit.”

Shortly after he returned to office in January, Trump signed an order creating the Salute to America 250 Task Force, filling it with administration officials to “provide a grand celebration” that honors American history.

“The reason that we are here is because we had a ragtag group of soldiers who went up against the greatest military in the world at the time and came out on top, and now we have the United States of America, which is truly the greatest fighting force that this nation and this world has ever seen,” said White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly.

As part of its celebration, the White House is partnering with Hillsdale College to provide educational videos about major moments in U.S. history. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth narrates one of the videos about the Army’s history. The president has tasked his entire Cabinet to plan their own celebrations.

“It's really great to see the creative energy and enthusiasm and hearing all of these representatives from the different departments talking about the great ideas that they're getting from other agencies,” Kelly said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled his project earlier this year: the Great American Road Trip. Duffy is inviting Americans to visit 250 significant sites across the U.S. beginning this summer.

“There’s nothing more Americana than a road trip,” Duffy said at his unveiling event in May.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced a pilot initiative Thursday to “restore and revitalize” America’s public lands.

“It is a privilege to help lead this nationwide tribute to the land of the free and the home of the brave," Burgum said.

And in a statement obtained by Spectrum News, a State Department official said that it plans "to showcase 250 years of U.S. diplomacy through cutting-edge digital content and exciting initiatives to be unveiled in the months ahead.”

The president also proposed a national garden of American heroes — 250 statues of American figures that would be unveiled by next July Fourth.

“He truly wants to enlist all Americans, all households across the country, no matter where you come from, no matter your political persuasion, to take part in this historic anniversary, in this lifetime event,” Kelly said.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., who is on the America250 commission, has raised concerns about the celebration being partisan, saying in a press release last month that the commission “has been hijacked.”

“It is unfortunate that what was meant to unite the country and honor its history has been twisted into yet another scheme for his [Trump's] own personal gain,” Coleman said.

The White House pushed back, with Kelly saying this will be a “unifying celebration for all Americans.”