SEMINOLE, Fla. — Three months after Pinellas County made changes to its short-term-rental ordinance, like for Airbnb, some neighbors say the new rules haven’t created the positive changes they were hoping for.

The new ordinance was designed to promote owner accountability, guest safety, and neighborhood preservation, a memo from Pinellas County stated.



Major changes include that maximum occupancy for a property can’t exceed 10 people, quiet hours starting at 10 p.m., and registration is required for all short-term rentals.

The rule also created a new short-term rental hotline where residents can report noise complaints and violations.

As of July 2, Pinellas County officials reported they have received 171 calls to the hotline since its inception.

Hillary Simpson was hopeful when the ordinance changes went into effect that it would help curb the chaos coming from a short-term rental that sits adjacent to her house. Instead, she says calls to the hotline usually result in a delayed response and hasn’t helped with the ongoing party-noise problem.

Pinellas County deputies are not equipped with a decibel reader in their patrol vehicles. To get one, a deputy has to check the equipment out from the headquarters which can take time.

Simpson says the process just isn’t working the way it is designed to.

“We still haven’t seen accountability," she said. "And I guess that’s what I was looking for and hopeful for when the ordinance passed."

Simpson says when major holidays or spring break approach, she takes her small children out of town so they’re not exposed to the partying happening yards away.

“I can honestly tell you holidays are my least favorite time,” she said. “I do think we can hold them accountable and the methods we have in place and the tools we have in place don’t seem to be creating that accountability like I hoped it would.”

When the ordinance was passed in March, the county chair stated the hotline would also be used to collect data and allow for evaluation of future updates.

There are about 2,200 short-term rentals in Pinellas County.