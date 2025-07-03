SWANNANOA, N.C. — Nine months after Hurricane Helene’s torrential rains ripped through North Carolina’s Blue Ridge, towns and community members have not stopped working to reopen for the summer tourist season.

What You Need To Know $500 million in new Hurricane Helene relief won final approval June 27 — the legislature’s last vote before summer break



Swannanoa and Spruce Pine still face debris, budget gaps and shuttered shops nine months after the storm



Local officials say grants and revenue replacement — not just loans — are critical to long-term recovery



Businesses like DT’s Blue Ridge Java are rebuilding from scratch to keep downtowns alive

Just before adjourning for the summer, state lawmakers transferred $700 million to the Helene Reserve Fund and immediately appropriated $500 million of that for cleanup, housing and local government aid.

The measure is the fifth relief package since the storm struck in September and pushes total state spending on Helene above $2 billion.

‘The debris piles are smaller, but they’re still there’

In Swannanoa, Rep. Lindsey Prather, D-Buncombe, and community members still meet at the local church for updates.

“Folks who’ve been here since the storm can see the debris piles get smaller,” she said. “But they’re still there.”

Prather said low-interest federal loans have helped some mom-and-pop shops reopen, but many can’t shoulder new debt on top of storm losses.

“We’ve had a bunch of businesses close when the storm first hit, and we’re continuing to see a trickle of businesses that are just not able to come back,” Prather said.

“The second thing we badly need — revenue replacement for local governments,” she said. “Our local governments, they use those sales taxes as revenue to pay for services, so all of that revenue is down. Those collection rates are down.”

Spruce Pine’s hard climb back

About 40 miles away, water lines on downtown buildings show where 24 inches of rain reached in Spruce Pine.

“When Friday morning hit, we’d lost everything — even the police radios were down,” said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell. With power lines snapped, volunteers became the town’s lifeline.

“The only thing the federal government offers is loans,” Hise said. “Most businesses that you had here in town really weren’t in a place that their business model works if they take on more debt.”

Among them is DT’s Blue Ridge Java, a café that anchored Lower Street for two decades.

Owners Tricia and David Niven were four years from retirement; instead, they borrowed money and gutted the shop.

“Everything was gone,” Tricia Niven said. “So we just said we’re going to start over, and we have. We got a whole new layout. I’m going to give the community a reason to get excited again, hopefully.”

What comes next

The latest state package steers millions toward local-government cash-flow loans, crop-loss grants and long-delayed bridge repairs. Absent, however, is the small-business grant program House members sought but senators cut from the final bill. Lawmakers on both sides say more help will be needed when they reconvene.

Until then, Prather and Hise are urging residents — and tourists — to spend money in the mountains and help communities rebuild.